Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Koepka overcomes hip tightness to stay in contention at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka required treatment three times for hip tightness during the PGA Championship on Friday, but the American played down injury concerns after posting a second-round 68 that left him tied for second place. It got, I thought, pretty difficult from about 11 on," Koepka said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:36 IST
Golf-Koepka overcomes hip tightness to stay in contention at PGA Championship
Representative image

Brooks Koepka required treatment three times for hip tightness during the PGA Championship on Friday, but the American played down injury concerns after posting a second-round 68 that left him tied for second place. Two-time defending champion Koepka, who struggled with left-knee soreness after the PGA Tour resumed in mid-June, was worked on by physiotherapist Marc Wahl as he lay on the grass, sparking concerns that the knee problem was bothering him again.

"It was my hip. Nothing to do with my knee... I woke up this morning, it was tight, and worked out and it got even tighter and we loosened it up," Koepka told reporters at TPC Harding Park. "It was a little tight when I was hitting balls on the range, but it's nothing to be worried about.

"My TFL (tensor fascia latae) is usually pretty tight on the side. It just kind of moved to the front and tightened up the front and kind of the inside and groin. It'll be fine." Koepka, who last needed mid-round treatment during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2015 for a rib injury, said his hip began to feel better only towards the end of the round.

"I think the one going into 16, where he yanked on my foot, I don't know what Marc does, but it popped and it felt like it just repositioned itself and that's when it felt a lot better," Koepka added. The American then birdied the par-four 18th to go six-under at the halfway stage of the tournament, two shots behind leader Li Haotong of China.

"It was nice to finish that round with a birdie. It got, I thought, pretty difficult from about 11 on," Koepka said. "The wind picks up, and it's quite difficult. It's not an easy golf course."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart signs MoU with UP govt's One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the One District, One Product ODOP scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government to bring artisans, weavers and craftsmen into mainstream business. Flipkart said tha...

Team India kit sponsorship: Puma buys bid document, Adidas too could enter fray

German sports apparel and footwear major Puma could be the frontrunner in bagging the Indian cricket teams kit sponsorship rights while rival Adidas could also enter the fray. However, it couldnt be confirmed whether Nike would re-...

NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the days big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Ea...

Central Railway may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written to the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020