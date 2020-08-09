Report: Jets QB Flacco (neck) to miss just 1-2 games

Left Menu
New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss just one or two games as he continues to recover from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

09-08-2020
Flacco visited a specialist in Philadelphia on Friday to evaluate his progress after he underwent repair on a herniated disk in his neck in April. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss just one or two games as he continues to recover from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Flacco visited a specialist in Philadelphia on Friday to evaluate his progress after he underwent repair on a herniated disk in his neck in April. Per Rapoport, Flacco showed no issues in his latest exam and is scheduled for a final checkup in early September.

The Jets' regular-season schedule -- assuming it goes as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic -- begins Sept. 13 at Buffalo. Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback for New York, while David Fales is pencilled in behind Flacco as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

Flacco, 35, played eight games with the Denver Broncos in 2019 but hurt his neck midseason and landed on injured reserve. The former Super Bowl MVP was released in March with a failed physical designation before agreeing to a one-year, $1.5 million deal -- with up to $3 million in additional incentives -- with the Jets. Flacco went 2-6 as a starter for Denver, passing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 171 career games with the Baltimore Ravens and Broncos.

