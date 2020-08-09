Left Menu
Vikings LB Smith to have open-heart surgery

Smith, 23, announced over social media on Saturday that he learned of his heart condition after undergoing additional cardiac screening following a positive test for COVID-19. "I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with," Smith posted on Instagram.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith is in need of open-heart surgery and will miss the upcoming season. Smith, 23, announced over social media on Saturday that he learned of his heart condition after undergoing additional cardiac screening following a positive test for COVID-19.

"I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with," Smith posted on Instagram. "Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn't have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!" Smith plans to resume his career when he is healthy enough to do so.

"By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field," Smith wrote. "I'm going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback! #SKOL" Smith recorded eight tackles in five games while playing mostly on special teams last season. He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of USC.

