Reds 2B Moustakas on IL with bruised quad

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left quad on Sunday. Moustakas hasn't played since Tuesday when he left the game against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning.

"It started bothering him (Monday) night, and then he did everything he needed to do to get into the lineup (Tuesday), got treatment on it and everything," Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday. "He thought everything was good to go, and as the game went on, it continued to bother him." Moustakas, 31, spent three days on the injured list earlier this season as a precautionary measure in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

The veteran is in his first season with Cincinnati and is batting .238 with two home runs and six RBIs in seven games. In 143 games last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, the three-time All-Star hit .254 and slugged 35 home runs to go with 87 RBIs.