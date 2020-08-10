Left Menu
MLB postpones Cardinals-Pirates series

In addition to the Cubs series, MLB postponed St. Louis' series against Milwaukee and Detroit. The Cardinals already had been scheduled to play five seven-inning doubleheaders in an attempt to make up the lost games with the Brewers and Tigers and have just two off days scheduled the rest of the season.

The St. Louis Cardinals' long waiting period will continue as their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed. Major League Baseball announced Sunday night that it had canceled the series, which was set to begin Monday in St. Louis. The league said that Cardinals players and staff would undergo additional testing and remain under quarantine following an outbreak of COVID-19.

"More information regarding the Cardinals' resumption of play will be announced later in the week," MLB announced. In all, nine St. Louis players and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus. Three of those results came just days ago as the Cardinals prepared to host the Chicago Cubs this weekend for a three-game series, which also was postponed.

The Cardinals have played just five games on the season and none since July 29. In addition to the Cubs series, MLB postponed St. Louis' series against Milwaukee and Detroit.

The Cardinals already had been scheduled to play five seven-inning doubleheaders in an attempt to make up the lost games with the Brewers and Tigers and have just two off days scheduled the rest of the season. The Cardinals are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Detroit on Thursday -- added on a previously scheduled off day -- before heading to Chicago to play three games against the White Sox.

