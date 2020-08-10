Embiid leaves game with injury, won't return
Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 05:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 05:17 IST
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid departed Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers near Orlando due to a left ankle injury. The 76ers announced Embiid wouldn't return just past the midway point of the second quarter.
Embiid exited with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The three-time All-Star briefly tested the ankle on the bench during a timeout and then was taken to the locker room for examination. Embiid had two points on 1-of-6 shooting and collected four rebounds before leaving.
The injury to Embiid comes four days after two-time All-Star Ben Simmons was lost due to a partially dislocated kneecap. The team said Saturday that Simmons will soon undergo surgery. --Field Level Media
