Embiid leaves game with injury, won't return

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid departed Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers near Orlando due to a left ankle injury. The 76ers announced Embiid wouldn't return just past the midway point of the second quarter.

Embiid exited with 6:18 left in the first quarter. The three-time All-Star briefly tested the ankle on the bench during a timeout and then was taken to the locker room for examination. Embiid had two points on 1-of-6 shooting and collected four rebounds before leaving.

The injury to Embiid comes four days after two-time All-Star Ben Simmons was lost due to a partially dislocated kneecap. The team said Saturday that Simmons will soon undergo surgery. --Field Level Media