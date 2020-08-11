Deion Sanders leaves NFL Network

Left Menu
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving NFL Network. "Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network," Riethmiller said.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DeionSanders)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving NFL Network. According to multiple reports, Sanders' contract expired. He had been with the network as an on-air analyst since 2006.

NFL Network's Head of Communication Alex Riethmiller confirmed the move in a statement. "Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network," Riethmiller said. "We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future."

Sanders, 53, came under criticism for his recent comments in regard toward players electing to opt out of their respective seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. A two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Sanders recorded 53 interceptions during his 14 NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1989-93), San Francisco 49ers (1994), Dallas Cowboys (1995-99), then-Washington Redskins (2000) and Baltimore Ravens (2004-05).

Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

