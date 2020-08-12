Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dube nets two goals as Flames top Stars

Dillon Dube scored twice and Rasmus Andersson netted the game winner as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 to take the opening game in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday in Edmonton.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 05:57 IST
Dube nets two goals as Flames top Stars

Dillon Dube scored twice and Rasmus Andersson netted the game winner as the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 to take the opening game in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday in Edmonton. With the score tied late in the second period, Andersson restored Calgary's lead. The defenseman was allowed into the offensive zone untouched and fired a shot from the top of the right circle that went off Andrej Sekera's stick and into the top corner with 3:59 remaining in the frame.

Calgary goaltender Cam Talbot regrouped after surrounding an unlucky game-tying goal to record a 24-save performance in the win. He made a clutch stop on Joe Pavelski with 10 seconds remaining on the clock while the Flames withstood being short-handed for the final 50 seconds. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Thursday.

The Flames showed the advantage of playing a qualifying round series in the opening period, and a pair of Dube goals were the reward. Dube, drafted in 2016 with second-round pick acquired from Dallas, opened the scoring with a power-play marker 10:54 into the clash, a perfect one-timer after Milan Lucic sent a cross-ice feed off the rush. It's the ninth straight outing the Stars have surrendered the first goal of the game. Lucic has collected points in all five games since the restart. His long regular-season point streak was two.

Dube made his first career two-goal game even more memorable with his second of the game at the 18:02 mark. With full speed through the neutral zone, he zipped around Sekera before completing a backhand-forehand deke to make it a 2-0 game. To their credit, the Stars regrouped after the break and evened the score with a pair of goals nine seconds apart just past the midway point of the second period.

First, Denis Gurianov put Dallas on the board at 10:52 of the frame thanks to a lucky break. His point shot ricocheted off Flames defenseman TJ Brodie and into the cage. In the blink of an eye, Jamie Benn tied the game when his long shot bounced off Talbot and into the net. The tallies set a franchise record for the fastest two goals in a postseason game.

Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia: Draft law a ‘major setback’ for victims of sexual violence

Pramila Patten, the Secretary-Generals Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, wants the Somali Federal Parliament to withdraw the Sexual Intercourse Related Crimes Bill as it breaches international and regional standards rel...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- McCain steps in to support UKs potato industry httpson.ft.com2PMcYBI - Move to make online po...

Surprised that Biden picked Kamala Harris as runnning mate; says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he is surprised that his Democratic party challenger for the presidential elections Joe Biden has named Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate despite knowing how nasty and disrespectful s...

Bruins and 'Canes open up playoffs in 2019 rematch

The Boston Bruins didnt fare well in their tune-ups for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Now it becomes much more serious with the beginning of the best-of-7 first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.Its over now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020