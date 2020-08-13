Left Menu
Giving just one unsuccessful review to each team might work better: Josh Hazlewood

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that giving only one unsuccessful review to each team per innings of a Test match might work better in favour of the game.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:20 IST
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood . Image Credit: ANI

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that giving only one unsuccessful review to each team per innings of a Test match might work better in favour of the game. The Decision Review System (DRS) was introduced in 2008 to eliminate the bad decisions given by on-field umpires.

Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) increased the number of unsuccessful reviews to three per side per innings as part of its updated playing conditions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would review them all day if I could but to have a better impact on the game, I think one might work better. If you just had one each per innings then people would use it totally differently," cricket.com.au quoted Hazlewood as saying.

"I think umpires can fall into a trap of umpiring a little bit differently depending on who's got reviews left and how many they've got. They've got to umpire based on nothing there as well, but if you just had one each you'd save it, you wouldn't use it early unless you were positive and that's what it's there for, that howler," he added. The pacer also explained as to how the Australian team reviews decisions and how their system changed after the 2019 Lord's Test match against England.

"After that game (Lord's Test) we sat down and said, let's put a process in place. At least we had something to fall back on if we don't know. That was the bowler and the wicketkeeper and someone from the side on comes in and we have a quick discussion why wasn't given out," Hazlewood said. "That's why the square fielder comes in to say, the height looked good from my angle. The keeper (Paine) has a say, and he's obviously the captain as well, so that helps, and we make a quick call then and at least we have a process now we go through," he added.

Hazlewood was last seen in action in an ODI against New Zealand earlier this year in March. After the first ODI which was won by Australia, the remaining two matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pacer has so far played 51 Tests, 48 ODIs, and 7 T20Is for Australia, managing to take 281 wickets across all three formats. Australia might tour England in September for three ODIs and as many T20Is and if the series goes ahead, Hazlewood would be seen in action for the Aaron Finch-led side. (ANI)

