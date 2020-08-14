Mets' McNeil carted off field vs. Nationals

New York Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil was carted off the field Thursday after colliding with the wall while making a run-saving catch to end the top of the first inning against the visiting Washington Nationals. MLB Network's Jon Heyman said an X-ray of McNeil's left knee was negative, so the Mets are hopeful it is just a bad bruise. He will have an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury.

Playing in left field, McNeil stretched to make the catch to rob Asdrubal Cabrera's bid for extra bases as well as the Nationals of a potential big inning. He was unable to walk off the field before a cart was summoned to take him to the trainer's room.

Billy Hamilton entered the game in place of McNeil, who is hitting .293 with seven RBIs this season. McNeil, 28, made the All-Star team in 2019 and batted .318 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 133 games.

