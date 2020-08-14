Left Menu
Development News Edition

New MLS team will be called St. Louis City SC

The team will have the only majority female-led ownership group in MLS, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation. “Our desire from Day One has been to be bigger than soccer and to become part of the fabric of St. Louis and a symbol of our future.

PTI | Stlouis | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:05 IST
New MLS team will be called St. Louis City SC

The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced. The team's name and logo were unveiled nearly a year after the city was given an MLS franchise. St. Louis City SC will join Sacramento as the 29th and 30th teams when they begin play. The name was selected from more than 6,000 submissions.

The team colors will be “City Red,” “River Blue,” “Energy Yellow,” and “Arch Steel Gray." The logo will include a representation of the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The team will have the only majority female-led ownership group in MLS, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

“Our desire from Day One has been to be bigger than soccer and to become part of the fabric of St. Louis and a symbol of our future. This is a significant step forward for our club – and our region,” Kindle Betz said in a news release. The franchise in March received $5.7 million in state tax credits to help pay for the construction of a soccer complex on the western edge of downtown.

The team was scheduled to debut in 2022, but the process was delayed in part by the coronavirus pandemic.(AP) APA APA.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt constructing community facilitation centre at Batapora in Srinagar

To provide a gathering place for the people of Batapora, the Central Government is constructing a community facilitation centre in the area. Srinagar Municipal corporationSMC is carrying out the construction work for this centre, which can ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 243 p.m.The Maharashtra government will provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover amount to the wife of a rural development officer from Parbhan...

New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows

New Zealands government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months. The outbreak has grown to 30 people and exten...

CII officials call for Indo-African partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development

The groundwork has been laid for Indian investors who are looking to invest in Africa.During a recent virtual conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry CII and its partners, officials called for Indo-African partnerships to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020