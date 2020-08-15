Mets' deGrom scratched from Friday's start in Philly

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was scratched from Friday night's scheduled start in Philadelphia due to a stiff neck. The two-time Cy Young Award winner told reporters on a Zoom chat that his condition is not related to the back injury that bothered him in summer camp last month.

"It's a different spot, so I would say it's separate," deGrom said. "What's aggravating is this popped up out of nowhere. I've been feeling really good. I don't know if I slept on it wrong or what, but this came out of nowhere and hit me by surprise. It's really frustrating." Right-hander Walter Lockett is expected to make the spot start against the Phillies. It would be his season debut.

deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season, with 28 strikeouts and five walks in 22 innings. The three-time All-Star and two-time defending Cy Young winner is 68-49 with a 2.62 ERA and 1,283 strikeouts in 1,123 2/3 innings since making his 2014 debut with the Mets.

--Field Level Media