Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees place Judge (calf) on IL

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a calf strain. New York manager Aaron Boone termed the strain as "very mild" and said the IL stint would hopefully prevent further injury. Judge departed Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves due to the injury.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 03:55 IST
Yankees place Judge (calf) on IL

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a calf strain. New York manager Aaron Boone termed the strain as "very mild" and said the IL stint would hopefully prevent further injury.

Judge departed Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves due to the injury. He missed Wednesday's game and the club had the day off Thursday. "In the end, after some tests yesterday, he's got a very mild strain of his calf," Boone told reporters. "It's something that I think he really wants to try to work through here and kind of wants to be out there.

"It feels like it's a day-to-day thing, which it very well may be, but I just think obviously it goes without saying with how important a player as Aaron is to us. I just feel like especially with it being retroactive to Wednesday now a couple days into the 10-day IL, I just think it's really important that he not go out there and hurt this thing significantly trying to play through something. "Hopefully it should be a pretty short stint on the IL."

Judge entered play on Friday with a major league-best nine homers. He is batting .290 with 20 RBIs in 17 games. Overall, he is a career .274 hitter with 119 home runs and 266 RBIs over 413 games in five seasons.

Mike Tauchman (9-for-30 this season) started in Judge's place in right field against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. New York recalled infielder Thairo Estrada from the alternate training site to fill the roster opening. Estrada was 2-for-2 with the Yankees earlier this season and has a career average of .273 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 66 at-bats over the past two seasons.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020