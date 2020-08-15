Yankees place Judge (calf) on IL

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a calf strain. New York manager Aaron Boone termed the strain as "very mild" and said the IL stint would hopefully prevent further injury.

Judge departed Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves due to the injury. He missed Wednesday's game and the club had the day off Thursday. "In the end, after some tests yesterday, he's got a very mild strain of his calf," Boone told reporters. "It's something that I think he really wants to try to work through here and kind of wants to be out there.

"It feels like it's a day-to-day thing, which it very well may be, but I just think obviously it goes without saying with how important a player as Aaron is to us. I just feel like especially with it being retroactive to Wednesday now a couple days into the 10-day IL, I just think it's really important that he not go out there and hurt this thing significantly trying to play through something. "Hopefully it should be a pretty short stint on the IL."

Judge entered play on Friday with a major league-best nine homers. He is batting .290 with 20 RBIs in 17 games. Overall, he is a career .274 hitter with 119 home runs and 266 RBIs over 413 games in five seasons.

Mike Tauchman (9-for-30 this season) started in Judge's place in right field against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. New York recalled infielder Thairo Estrada from the alternate training site to fill the roster opening. Estrada was 2-for-2 with the Yankees earlier this season and has a career average of .273 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 66 at-bats over the past two seasons.

