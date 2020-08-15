Report: Texans OLB Ejiofor tears ACL in practice
Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor tore an anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Friday, the Houston Chronicle reported. The injury is expected to be season-ending. Ejiofor, 25, was a sixth-round pick for the Texans in 2018.Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 06:33 IST
Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor tore an anterior cruciate ligament during practice on Friday, the Houston Chronicle reported. The injury is expected to be season-ending.
Ejiofor, 25, was a sixth-round pick for the Texans in 2018. He played in 12 games as a rookie and finished with nine tackles, a sack and fumble recovery. He also appeared on special teams. Ejiofor missed the entirety of the 2019 NFL season after tearing an Achilles tendon last year.
A native of Houston, Ejiofor was a standout at Wake Forest, where he registered 23.5 career sacks. --Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Houston Texans
- Houston Chronicle
- Houston
- NFL
- COVID-19