Reyes leads Indians to 18th straight win versus Tigers

It's the Tigers' longest losing streak to any team in franchise history. Reyes hit his third homer of the season and Tyler Naquin contributed a two-run triple among three RBIs. Indians starter Aaron Civale (2-2) gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings.

Franmil Reyes scored three runs and drove in three more, Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians continued their dominance of the Detroit Tigers with a 10-5 road win on Friday. The Indians have defeated Detroit 18 consecutive times, dating back to last season. It's the Tigers' longest losing streak to any team in franchise history.

Reyes hit his third homer of the season and Tyler Naquin contributed a two-run triple among three RBIs. Indians starter Aaron Civale (2-2) gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings. Tigers starter Ivan Nova (1-1) surrendered eight runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings as Detroit lost its third straight.

Niko Goodrum supplied a two-run homer for the Tigers and Jeimer Candelario had two hits and scored twice. Indians first baseman Carlos Santana, who leads the majors in walks by a wide margin, drew another free pass to lead off the second inning. Reyes then smashed a two-run shot that traveled an estimated 462 feet over the center field fence.

The Tigers responded with a run in the bottom of the inning. Candelario smacked a leadoff triple and scored on Willi Castro's sacrifice fly. Detroit took the lead in the third. JaCoby Jones led off with a double and scored on Goodrum's long ball to right field. Victor Reyes followed with a triple but Civale set down the next three batters and left Reyes stranded.

Cleveland roared back with six runs in the fourth. An RBI single by Reyes brought in the first run. Naquin knocked in the next one on a fielder's choice and Domingo Santana made it 7-3 with his three-run blast to left. Jose Ramirez's RBI groundout after Nova departed capped the outburst. Austin Romine had an RBI single in the sixth for Detroit to cut Cleveland's advantage to 8-4.

Naquin's two-run triple in the seventh pushed Cleveland's lead to six runs at 10-4. Cameron Maybin hit a solo homer for the Tigers in the ninth.

