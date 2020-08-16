Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Watford appoint Serbian Ivic as new head coach on one-year deal

"It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me." Watford were relegated to the second-tier Championship on the final day of the Premier League season after finishing 19th in the standings, two points from safety.

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 00:14 IST
Soccer-Watford appoint Serbian Ivic as new head coach on one-year deal
Ivic, 43, started his managerial career with Greek side PAOK in 2013 before taking over Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2018, leading them to the Israeli Premier League title twice in the last two seasons. Image Credit: Pixabay

Watford has appointed Serbia's Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach on a one-year deal with an option for a second year, the relegated club announced on Saturday. Ivic, 43, started his managerial career with Greek side PAOK in 2013 before taking over Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2018, leading them to the Israeli Premier League title twice in the last two seasons.

"First of all, from the beginning, I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff," Ivic, who starts on Monday, said in a statement https://www.watfordfc.com/news/club/official-ivic-appointed-new-head-coach. "It's my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me."

Watford was relegated to the second-tier Championship on the final day of the Premier League season after finishing 19th in the standings, two points from safety. The club endured a torrid campaign, never moving higher than 16th in the standings, and had three managers over the course of the season.

They started the season with Javi Gracia who had led them to the FA Cup final last season but he was sacked after the club failed to win their opening four games. They re-appointed former manager Quique Sanchez Flores but he lasted less than three months after winning just one of his 10 league games.

Nigel Pearson sparked a turnaround at the club when he took over in December as the club climbed out of the relegation zone but the Englishman was sacked with two games left in the season, leaving Hayden Mullins in interim charge. The new Championship season begins on Sept. 12.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020