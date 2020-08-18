Left Menu
White Sox highlight noteworthy day for HR history

According to Stats by STATS, the White Sox are the first team in MLB history to lead off a game with back-to-back home off the same pitcher twice in the same season. *** In Los Angeles, brothers Corey and Kyle Seager met one another for the first time in their MLB careers when Corey's Dodgers hosted Kyle's Seattle Mariners. When Corey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, he drew a smirk from his brother, who was playing third base, as he rounded the bases.

White Sox highlight noteworthy day for HR history
Monday was a day for some MLB home run history. In Chicago, the White Sox's Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada led off their game with back-to-back home runs off Detroit's Matthew Boyd, en route to Chicago's 7-2 win.

Last Wednesday, Anderson and Eloy Jimenez opened Chicago's game against Detroit with back-to-back home runs off Boyd. According to Stats by STATS, the White Sox are the first team in MLB history to lead off a game with back-to-back home off the same pitcher twice in the same season.

*** In Los Angeles, brothers Corey and Kyle Seager met one another for the first time in their MLB careers when Corey's Dodgers hosted Kyle's Seattle Mariners.

When Corey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second, he drew a smirk from his brother, who was playing third base, as he rounded the bases. When Kyle responded with a solo homer in the third inning, he also got a look from his brother, who was playing shortstop. But Kyle's homer was also noteworthy as the Seagers became the first set of brothers to homer in the same game while on opposing teams in more than 19 years. According to the Dodgers' PR department, the last time it happened was June 7, 2001, when Felipe (Giants) and Cesar (Padres) Crespo turned the trick.

*** On the opposite coast, the Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia hit his first career home run, a two-run shot in the second inning in Atlanta against the Braves.

He also became the first person born in the 2000s to hit a major league home run. The 20-year-old infielder was born on May 16, 2000, and joined the Nationals late last week after Starlin Castro suffered a broken wrist.

*** On the opposite end of the age spectrum, Minnesota's Nelson Cruz joined elite company with a pair of home runs Monday night.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs: "At 40 years & 47 days old, Nelson Cruz is the oldest player with a multi-HR game since a 40-year, 172-day old David Ortiz on May 8, 2016, against the Yankees."

That comes three weeks after Cruz became the oldest player to homer in back-to-back games since ... Ortiz in September 2016, according to Langs.

