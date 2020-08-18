Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nats' Voth takes aim at first career win against Braves

They hit a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning to overcome a three-run deficit, getting blasts from Adam Duvall and a walk-off from Dansby Swanson. Voth (0-2, 3.21) will be opposed by veteran Atlanta pitcher Josh Tomlin (0-1, 1.59), who will make his start of the year. He has a 2.70 ERA, allowing only five runs in 16 2/3 career innings against Atlanta. Voth will make his fourth start of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:02 IST
Nats' Voth takes aim at first career win against Braves
Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Washington's Austin Voth will try to earn his first career win against the Atlanta Braves, who will dip into their bullpen for a starter when the two clubs meet Tuesday in the second game of a three-game set in Atlanta. The Braves won the first game in dramatic fashion on Monday. They hit a pair of two-run homers in the ninth inning to overcome a three-run deficit, getting blasts from Adam Duvall and a walk-off from Dansby Swanson.

Voth (0-2, 3.21) will be opposed by veteran Atlanta pitcher Josh Tomlin (0-1, 1.59), who will make his start of the year. Voth has four career appearances, three of them starts, against the Braves and has pitched well despite having nothing to show for it but an 0-1 record. He has a 2.70 ERA, allowing only five runs in 16 2/3 career innings against Atlanta.

Voth will make his fourth start of the season. His best outing came on Aug. 8 when he fired five shutout innings against Baltimore. In his last start on Aug. 13 against the New York Mets, he gave up three runs in four innings and was on the cusp of some controversy. The Nationals argued that Voth was getting squeezed by home plate umpire Carlos Torres. Teammate Stephen Strasburg, watching from the stands, was arguing so loudly that he was ejected. Voth said he appreciated the support.

"It makes me feel good, just knowing that he has my back and knowing that he's watching me pitch and got eyes on the umpire to see how the game is going and whatnot," Voth said. "He's fighting for me. That's great. That's what I want." Tomlin, who has been the Braves' most versatile and dependable reliever, will make his first start since 2019. After spending most of his career as a starter, he morphed into a swingman for Cleveland in 2018 and had 50 relief appearances for Atlanta in 2019. His only start was in an interleague contest against Kansas City on Sept. 25 when the Braves were setting up their rotation for the playoffs. Tomlin permitted one run in three innings as Atlanta won 10-2.

"You never really lose that starter mentality, you just go to the bullpen and kind of develop a new mentality for that particular role you're in," Tomlin said. "But I've started for eight or nine years of my career, so this isn't going to be anything new to me, for sure." Tomlin has allowed only two runs in 11 1/3 innings this season, with 16 strikeouts and only three walks.

Tomlin said he would be content with whatever role he's asked to play. "Whatever they want me to do, I'll be very capable of doing it," he said. "I don't think going three, four, five, six, seven innings -- you're going to be seeing the same soreness after four innings anyways, as you would be if you went seven. It's all about the same to me."

He has made eight previous appearances against Washington, with one start, and is 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA against the Nationals. Tomlin must beware of Washington's red-hot Juan Soto, who belted a 445-foot homer on Monday. Soto has seven homers this season and six in the first eight games of the team's current 10-game road trip. Soto is hitting .433 (13-for-30) with 13 RBI and 13 runs scored on the trip.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties slam BJP over Goa governor Malik's transfer

Attacking the ruling BJP over the transfer of Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Opposition parties on Tuesday said he was shifted for speaking truth and taking a strong stand on core issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and the Ma...

Lightspeed India raises new fund with USD 275 mn commitment

Venture capital firm Lightspeed India Partners on Tuesday said it has raised new fund with USD 275 million about Rs 2,054 crore of committed capital. Lightspeed India is focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the enter...

The Latest: South Korea says 457 cases linked to church

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the countrys president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area. Kwon ...

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

President Donald Trump has retweeted an audio recording that US intelligence officials have described as being part of a Russian campaign to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The leaked conversation, purportedly between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020