Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint
American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday. Keys faces France's Alize Cornet in the third round.Reuters | New York | Updated: 04-09-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 04:32 IST
American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating Spain's Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday. Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, won the first three games against her unseeded opponent, who broke her serve after a pair of unforced errors late in the first set but was unable to catch up.
Keys, who defeated Timea Babos in 55 minutes on Tuesday, committed more than a dozen unforced errors but more than made up for it with her trademark aggressive forehand and monster serve, launching six aces. Keys faces France's Alize Cornet in the third round.
