Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more

Isles Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime Thursday night, and the Flyers forced a seventh game in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the New York Islanders 5-4 in Toronto. Before the start of the match, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime had said he would look to be aggressive against his three-time Grand Slam winning opponent.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

England's men's and women's teams receive equal pay, says FA

England's men's and women's national soccer teams are being paid the same appearance fee to represent their country, the Football Association said on Thursday. In a statement released to British media, the FA revealed parity on match fees had been in place since January.

Flyers' Provorov scores in double-overtime, forces Game 7 vs. Isles

Philadelphia's Ivan Provorov scored at 15:03 of the second overtime Thursday night, and the Flyers forced a seventh game in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the New York Islanders 5-4 in Toronto. The winning goal was set up when Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield broke his stick as he tried firing a puck from the Flyers' blue line.

Exclusive: U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

America's top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), anti-doping leaders told Reuters. The U.S. threat has sent shockwaves through the anti-doping community and prompted several governments to urge WADA to introduce legislation that would find the U.S. non-compliant with the WADA Code, effectively barring American athletes from international competition.

Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six

Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko won the sixth stage of the Tour de France, a 191-km trek from Le Teil on Thursday. The Astana rider prevailed from an eight-man breakaway at the top of the Mont Aigoual.

Highlights: U.S. Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Thursday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medvedev missing the cheers and jeers at Flushing Meadows

Daniil Medvedev's feisty interaction with the boisterous New York crowd at Flushing Meadows was one of the highlights of his thrilling run to the U.S. Open final last year but the rangy Russian is missing the "adrenaline" of the fans this year. Third seed Medvedev motored into the third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over Australia's Christopher O'Connell on Thursday in front of empty stands under a closed roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open

Serena Williams battled her way through to a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, as she continued her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title. A dominant Williams sailed through the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, closing out the first game with one of seven aces in the match before breaking her unseeded opponent's serve on the second game to take an early 2-0 lead.

Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 67 games. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Flawless Auger-Aliassime knocks out Murray in straight sets

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Briton's Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday. Before the start of the match, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime had said he would look to be aggressive against his three-time Grand Slam winning opponent.

Raptors' Anunoby sinks buzzer-beater to stun Celtics

OG Anunoby beat the final buzzer with a 3-pointer off an inbound pass from Kyle Lowry with 0.5 seconds remaining as the Toronto Raptors stunned the Boston Celtics 104-103 in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday night near Orlando. Lowry led all scorers with 31 points, Fred VanVleet added 25 and Anunoby had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors bounced back from losing the first two games of the best-of-seven series.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus - minister

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19. In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding ...

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11 recession forecast at the moment, Le Maire told ...

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance

Fitch Ratings has placed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating of C and the rating on its 500 million dollars 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due in 2025 of C with a recovery rating of RR4 on rating watch positive. This follows th...

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020