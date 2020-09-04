Left Menu
MLB roundup: Alonso's homer lifts Mets past Yanks

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 11:12 IST
J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at Citi Field. With one out in the ninth, Davis hammered an 0-2, 99 mph fastball over the center field fence to forge a 7-7 tie. The blast came against Yankees left-hander Aroldis Chapman. The Mets finally won the four-hour marathon when Alonso hit an 0-1, 98 mph fastball off Albert Abreu (0-1) well over the left field fence.

The Mets won their second straight following a five-game skid while the Yankees dropped to 4-10 in their past 14 games. Edwin Diaz (2-1) pitched two hitless innings on a day in which the Mets honored Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday.

Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 1 Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeouts list as host Los Angeles rolled past Arizona.

Kershaw (5-1) struck out eight to raise his career count to 2,505, good for 38th all-time. His sixth strikeout of the contest moved him past the legendary Mathewson, who fanned 2,502 batters from 1900-16. Only Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan (31 years, 101 days) and Walter Johnson (31 years, 197 days) reached 2,500 strikeouts faster than Kershaw (32 years, 168 days). The Dodgers have won five straight games and 18 of its past 21. The Diamondbacks have dropped five in a row and 13 of their last 14. AJ Pollock homered and Corey Seager had three of Los Angeles' 11 hits.

Angels 2, Padres 0 Andrew Heaney threw seven scoreless innings and outdueled Mike Clevinger to lead Los Angeles past San Diego in Anaheim, Calif., in Clevinger's Padres debut.

Heaney (3-3) struck out six, walked two and gave up just three hits -- all singles -- while making 117 pitches. Mike Mayers pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Felix Pena retired Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer in order in the ninth to earn his first save since 2016. Clevinger (1-2) was making his first start for his new team since coming to San Diego from Cleveland in a trade on Monday. He gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings. The Angels' only runs scored on RBI singles from Andrelton Simmons in the third inning and Justin Upton in the fourth.

White Sox 11, Royals 6 Dylan Cease benefitted from a pair of five-run innings as Chicago won big at Kansas City. The White Sox had home runs from Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert.

Cease (5-2) earned the win, allowing three runs on four hits in five-plus innings. He battled all night, recording only one 1-2-3 inning. The White Sox pulled within a half-game of the idle Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (2-3) settled down after a five-run second inning and retired the last seven hitters he faced, but he gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings.

Pirates 6, Cubs 2 Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer and Cole Tucker a two-run single, both with two outs, as host Pittsburgh avoided a three game sweep by ending Chicago's three-game winning streak.

Reynolds, who before the game returned after the birth of his first child and came off the paternity list, also doubled for Pittsburgh, which had lost five of six. Victor Caratini hit an RBI single for the Cubs. Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-0), making his fifth start, picked up his first major league win. In five innings, he allowed two runs, one of them earned, and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Chicago starter Alec Mills (3-3) pitched five innings, yielding four runs on seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Astros 8, Rangers 4 Aledmys Diaz capped a four-run first inning with a three-run home run and Zack Greinke remained undefeated with six strong innings as host Houston topped Texas.

Martin Maldonado also homered for Houston, which won for the sixth time in its past eight games on the eve of an 11-game trip that begins Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. Shin-Soo Choo homered for the Rangers, who lost for the 14th time in their past 17 games.

Phillies 6, Nationals 5 (10 innings) Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the 10th inning to score J.T. Realmuto and lift host Philadelphia past Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

Bohm had three hits and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who retired Dick Allen's No. 15 before the game. Andrew Knapp and Didi Gregorius added two hits each for the Phillies, who posed their ninth win in 10 games. Realmuto scored three runs. Phillies starter Zach Eflin gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings. He fanned five without issuing a walk. Blake Parker (3-0) earned the win after pitching around a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 2 (10 innings) Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning, and visiting Toronto defeated Boston in the opener of a five-game series.

It was the 13th homer of the season by Hernandez, who is on a 15-game hitting streak. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added his sixth homer with two outs in the 10th. Toronto won its second in a row while Boston dropped its fourth consecutive game. Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitched six hitless innings before allowing three singles and a run in the seventh. He walked three and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

