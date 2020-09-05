Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Johnson leads by one midway through his first round in Atlanta

The long-hitting Johnson, runner-up to Spaniard Rahm last weekend after winning the playoff opener the previous week, is competing in the Tour Championship for a 12th consecutive season, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour. Rahm, who sank a 66-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win last week and vault to second in the standings, covered the front nine in one-under and was just one behind Johnson, having started the day two shots back.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 02:21 IST
Golf-Johnson leads by one midway through his first round in Atlanta
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DJohnsonPGA)

Dustin Johnson made two consecutive bogeys going into the turn but still held a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas midway through his opening round at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday. As top seed in the season-long points standings, Johnson started at 10-under par with a two-shot lead thanks to the staggered scoring system but he could only mix two birdies with two bogeys for an even-par 35 through nine holes at East Lake.

He had led by three after a birdie at the par-five sixth but bogeys at eight, where he found a greenside bunker, and nine, where he missed the fairway for a third straight hole, left him right where he started at 10-under overall. The long-hitting Johnson, runner-up to Spaniard Rahm last weekend after winning the playoff opener the previous week, is competing in the Tour Championship for a 12th consecutive season, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

Rahm, who sank a 66-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win last week and vault to second in the standings, covered the front nine in one-under and was just one behind Johnson, having started the day two shots back. Former FedExCup champion Thomas, who started in third place three shots back, birdied three of his first four holes but dropped to two-under on the day after a bogey at the par-four seventh, leaving him at nine-under.

The winner from this week's elite 30-player field will be crowned FedExCup champion and take home an eye-popping $15 million. Defending champion Rory McIlroy, who started the day in 12th place at three under, was six-under overall after mixing five birdies with two bogeys through 14 holes.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters. Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies. Attendees have repeatedly clashe...

Blake's father says paralyzed son optimistic after shooting

Jacob Blakes father has said that his happy-go-lucky son is optimistic for his future, although he remains paralysed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer. A clearly exhausted J...

Broncos release top tackler Davis

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos ...

Athletics-Farah returns to track in style by breaking one-hour record

Britains Mo Farah returned to the track in style on Friday after three years away when he broke the world record for the one-hour run while Safan Hassan smashed the womens equivalent by more than a lap at the Brussels Diamond League meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020