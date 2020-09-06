Left Menu
ISL: Hyderabad FC sign defender Chinglensana Singh on two-year deal

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Hyderabad FC have signed defender Konsham Chinglensana Singh on a two-year deal.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:06 IST
Indian defender Chinglensana Singh. (Photo/Hyderabad FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Hyderabad FC have signed defender Konsham Chinglensana Singh on a two-year deal. Known in the footballing circuit as 'Sana', the Manipuri defender joins in after a three-year spell with FC Goa. "The club is building a new squad with a lot of ambition in an exciting project. I want to be part of this team and play my role in helping the club establish its legacy in Indian Football by trying to win trophies and bringing back glory days to the city of Hyderabad," said Sana who becomes the third new Indian signing at Hyderabad FC this season after Subrata Paul and Halicharan Narzary.

"The primary aim of all teams in the league is to make it to the playoffs and then make the final push. I've been part of the same mentality at Goa and our targets are similar in Hyderabad. With Goa, I've been part of the side that's been in the semifinal twice and the final once, so achieving that final step is a personal target," Sana added. Having spent his formative years at Mahindra United, Air India and Tata Football Academy, Sana began his professional career in 2015 with Shillong Lajong FC with whom he played two seasons in the I-League. Having made his bow in the ISL in 2016, he became an integral part of the Delhi Dynamos side under Gianluca Zambrotta featuring regularly in their run to the play-offs.

He was picked up by FC Goa in the ISL expansion draft in 2017 and has been part of the Gaurs' team for the last three seasons where he also picked up a Super Cup winners' medal in 2019. Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "Sana is one of the most exciting and talented young defenders in the country. He has been a consistent performer and every time he's been on the field, he made sure to leave an impression. We're looking to build a squad with the right mix of youth and experience, and we hope he will be a valuable addition."

On the international stage, Sana has represented India at the U19, U22 and U23 levels while also making his senior debut in 2016. The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)

