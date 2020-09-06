Left Menu
Pierre Gasly wins Italian Grand Prix

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly on Sunday won the 2020 Italian Grand Prix as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished on the seventh after a time penalty.

ANI | Monza | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:35 IST
Pierre Gasly wins Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly on Sunday won the 2020 Italian Grand Prix as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished on the seventh after a time penalty. While McLaren's Carlos Sainz finished second, Racing Point's Lance Stroll claimed the third spot.

The race was turned on its head by a Safety Car brought out as Kevin Magnussen's stricken Haas had to be recovered. But with Hamilton diving into the pit lane when it was closed (as did Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi), he was handed his penalty - which he served after the race was restarted on Lap 28 of 53, following a 25-minute red flag period after Charles Leclerc crashed heavily at the Parabolica. That left Gasly at the head of the field after he had pitted before the Safety Car was brought out, with the Frenchman holding on brilliantly to take a sensational maiden win in Formula 1 at AlphaTauri's home race.

Lando Norris was fourth for McLaren, holding off the leading Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in P5 after the Finn had suffered a poor start that left him sixth at the end of Lap 1. Daniel Ricciardo was in the sixth position ahead of Hamilton, who recovered well from his penalty to take P7, with the Renault of Esteban Ocon, the second AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, and the Racing Point of Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10. Both Ferraris retired from their home race, meanwhile, Leclerc with his off at the Parabolica, while Sebastian Vettel suffered a brake failure on Lap 6, while Max Verstappen also retired on Lap 31 - meaning it's the first time in the turbo-hybrid era that a Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari hasn't finished on the podium. (ANI)

