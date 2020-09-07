Stars edge Golden Knights in Western finals opener

Left Menu
Anton Khudobin had 25 saves in registering his first career postseason shutout and leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 08:47 IST
Anton Khudobin had 25 saves in registering his first career postseason shutout and leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening game of the Western Conference finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Dallas' John Klingberg scored the lone goal on the first shot of the game. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night.

Khudobin, starting for the 11th time in the past 12 games, didn't have any shutouts during 30 regular-season games as a backup to injured starter Ben Bishop and also didn't have any shutouts in 13 prior postseason starts. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 saves for Vegas. Fleury, who was making just his fourth start in the postseason and first since Aug. 30, was the surprise starter ahead of Robin Lehner, who tied an NHL playoff series record with three shutouts in the Golden Knights' second-round victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead at the 2:36 mark of the first period when Klingberg scooped up a blocked puck in the slot and then beat Fleury on his stick side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot for his third goal of the playoffs. The Stars controlled the neutral zone for most of the first two periods, outshooting the Golden Knights 23-12. Vegas, playing its third game in four days, appeared sluggish at times and had just one shot on goal in the first 15½ minutes of the second period. The Golden Knights, who had a plus-73 shot differential in Games 5-7 against Vancouver, managed just four shots in the second period and had only 20 shot attempts in the first 40 minutes.

Vegas pulled Fleury for an extra attacker with 1:50 remaining and managed just a routine wrist shot by Jonathan Marchessault and a backhand try by Max Pacioretty before time ran out. It was the second time in the past three games that Vegas, which went 98 shots without a goal against Vancouver backup Thatcher Demko, was shut out.

--Field Level Media

