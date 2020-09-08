Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the Grand Slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Monday. The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from Sept.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:13 IST
Tennis-French Open to allow 11,500 fans per day between the three showcourts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French Open will allow a maximum of 11,500 spectators per day to adhere to strict health protocols and curb the spread of COVID-19 when the Grand Slam begins later this month, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Monday.

The French Open, traditionally held in May-June, was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be held at Roland Garros from Sept. 27-Oct. 11. France has recorded nearly 31,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

The FFT said a maximum of 5,000 spectators per day would be allowed to watch matches at both the Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen showcourts while only 1,500 fans would be allowed at the smaller Simonne-Mathieu court. Seating arrangements would have a gap of one seat on each row and no more than four people can sit side-by-side while wearing masks would be mandatory for anyone over the age of 11.

The qualifying rounds, which begin on Sept. 21, will be held behind closed doors. The FFT had said in July it planned to allow up to 60% of the usual number of fans. A record 520,000 spectators attended last year's event, according to organisers.

Rafa Nadal and Ash Barty, who both skipped the U.S. Open in New York due to COVID-19 concerns, are expected to defend their titles at Roland Garros. Tournament officials said that all players must stay in one of two designated hotels "in order to respect the health and safety measures."

Serena Williams, who opted to stay in private housing as she hunts for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, said players should have the option to stay elsewhere if fans are attending matches. "I'm super conservative because I do have some serious health issues, so I try to stay away from public places, because I have been in a really bad position in the hospital a few times," Williams, who suffered blood clots and life-threatening pulmonary embolisms while giving birth to her daughter Olympia in 2017, told reporters at Flushing Meadows after reaching the quarter-finals.

"So I don't want to end up in that position again," she added. "For me, I try to keep a 12-foot distance instead of six."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japans chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.Theres no change to my stance as chief cabinet...

Soccer-Second Greece player tests positive for coronavirus

A second player in Greeces national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, the countrys football federation HFF said on Monday, without revealing the players identity. On Friday night, the federation said another player had been foun...

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodiesResearchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies t...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020