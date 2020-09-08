Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL: Chris Lynn joins MI teammates in Abu Dhabi

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived here on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19.

PTI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:44 IST
IPL: Chris Lynn joins MI teammates in Abu Dhabi
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Swashbuckling Australian batsman Chris Lynn arrived here on Tuesday to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting September 19. Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians also informed that Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Australian speedster, James Pattinson, who was signed as a replacement for veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, had joined the team last week. The defending champions, led by Rohit Sharma, will take on Chennai Super Kings in the lung opener of the cash-rich T20 league.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...

Ease of Doing Business: Kerala seeks clarity on ranking criteria from Centre

The Ease of Doing Business EoDB ranking 2019, covering different states and Union Territories, lacked clarity on some counts, the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation has claimed, and urged the Centre to disclose the criteria det...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020