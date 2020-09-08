Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:45 IST
IPL 13: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi
Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Australia's James Pattinson and New Zealand's Trent Boult had joined the Mumbai Indians lineup last week. Pattinson was named as a replacement for Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan pacer will be missing the tournament due to personal reasons.

"Chris Lynn arrived at Abu Dhabi in the morning today. Trent Boult and James Pattinson had joined the team last week," Mumbai Indians said in an official statement. Lynn will now be confined to his hotel room for six days as he undergoes quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. If the Australian batsman returns with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, he will join his teammates in training ahead of the tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates. Lynn has made his way to Abu Dhabi from Trinidad and Tobago as he represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

His side failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament and Lynn had a poor run of form with the bat. The opener managed to score just 138 runs from nine matches. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Rhea has been arrested and ...

Ashwin and I are on same page: Ponting on running out non-strikers

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting says he is on the same page as off-spinner R Ashwin regarding running out non-strikers for backing up too far before a ball is delivered. Ashwin, who was in the spotlight last IPL after dismissing Jos...

Russia to build up half-finished oil wells to regain market share

Russia believes it is extremely important to quickly regain, or even raise, its oil market share once demand recovers, as it readies to build up its fleet of unfinished oil wells, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. To ensure Russia has n...

CGI shares three organizational capabilities to help industry leaders navigate the business challenges caused by COVID-19

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- CGI TSX GIB.A NYSE GIB released a new white paper, Charting the path forward with resilience and adaptability, that identifies the key organizational capabilities public and private sector execu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020