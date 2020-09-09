Broncos to sell 5,700 seats for second home game

Left Menu
The Denver Broncos and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that approximately 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a Sept. 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Denver Broncos and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that approximately 5,700 fans will be allowed to attend their second home game of the season, a Sept. 27 clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That amount is approximately 7.5 percent of the stadium capacity of 76,125 at Empower Field. The decision was made in conjunction with the state of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment while weighing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team said face coverings and social distancing will be required. Tailgating won't be allowed, and fans won't be able to congregate in concourses. "As everybody in our state knows, normal in the fall means a very important thing: It means football," Polis said. "It means the Denver Broncos. And Colorado is 'Orange Nation' and I know everyone including myself and my family is of course very eager to get back to football Sundays. We all know it's just not the same if they're playing in an empty stadium."

Brittany Bowlen, the Broncos' vice president of strategic initiatives, said the plan was developed over a span of more than three months. She said season ticketholders will be entered into a weighted lottery for the opportunity to buy single-game tickets and parking passes. "Fans are a big part of our team. They bring our entire building to life," Bowlen said. "That's why we're excited to welcome back a limited number of season-ticket members starting Sept. 27 with many health and safety enhancements in place. As Governor Polis said, we are not back to normal. Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different this year.

"In addition to mask and social distancing requirements, seating will be done in small pods, and sections will be broken into groups. .... Our organization is hopeful that this is the start to gradually increasing fans at Broncos games this season, but we understand that that takes the entire community, both on game days and in our daily lives doing our part." Denver's third home is on Oct. 18 against the Miami Dolphins. The Broncos' first home game is Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

