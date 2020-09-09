CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks advance to final after 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Lucia Zouks have progressed into the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after securing a 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors here. St Lucia Zouks bundled out Guyana Amazon Warriors on just 55 runs, the second-lowest total in CPL, before easily chasing the target in under five over. In the final of the tournament, St Lucia Zouks will take on Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday.

Chasing the 56-run target, Rahkeem Cornwall smashed two sixes in the very first over. Mark Deyal too played furiously and the duo scored 26 runs off the first two overs. Both batsmen maintained the attacking mindset despite a low target and took their side over the line in the fifth over. Cornwall scored 32 runs while Deyal played a knock of 19 runs.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a very poor start, losing two wickets in the first over of the innings. Brandon King was caught behind while Shimron Hetmyer was bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn. Chandrapaul Hemraj was then joined by Nicholas Pooran, who only managed to score 11 runs before Mohammad Nabi dismissed him. Ross Taylor was the next batsman but he also failed to leave a mark on the field as he was given LBW off Roston Chase's delivery.

Hemraj played cautiously but batsmen on the other end kept losing their wicket. Chase then took the wicket of Kemo Paul and with this, Guyana Amazon Warriors were reduced to 32/5. The fall of wickets did not stop and Hemraj too was sent back to the pavilion in the 13th over, bowled by Mark Deyal. Hemraj scored 25 runs and was the highest run-scorer from the team.

On the next delivery, Deyal caught and bowled Romario Shepherd. Zahir Khan bowled the 14th over and picked two wickets to end opponents' innings on 55 runs. Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Deyal, and Chase all picked two wickets each in the match. (ANI)