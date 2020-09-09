Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks advance to final after 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Lucia Zouks have progressed into the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after securing a 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors here.

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 09-09-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 08:41 IST
CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks advance to final after 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Lucia Zouks will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the final on Thursday. (Photo/ CPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

St Lucia Zouks have progressed into the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after securing a 10-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors here. St Lucia Zouks bundled out Guyana Amazon Warriors on just 55 runs, the second-lowest total in CPL, before easily chasing the target in under five over. In the final of the tournament, St Lucia Zouks will take on Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday.

Chasing the 56-run target, Rahkeem Cornwall smashed two sixes in the very first over. Mark Deyal too played furiously and the duo scored 26 runs off the first two overs. Both batsmen maintained the attacking mindset despite a low target and took their side over the line in the fifth over. Cornwall scored 32 runs while Deyal played a knock of 19 runs.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a very poor start, losing two wickets in the first over of the innings. Brandon King was caught behind while Shimron Hetmyer was bowled by Scott Kuggeleijn. Chandrapaul Hemraj was then joined by Nicholas Pooran, who only managed to score 11 runs before Mohammad Nabi dismissed him. Ross Taylor was the next batsman but he also failed to leave a mark on the field as he was given LBW off Roston Chase's delivery.

Hemraj played cautiously but batsmen on the other end kept losing their wicket. Chase then took the wicket of Kemo Paul and with this, Guyana Amazon Warriors were reduced to 32/5. The fall of wickets did not stop and Hemraj too was sent back to the pavilion in the 13th over, bowled by Mark Deyal. Hemraj scored 25 runs and was the highest run-scorer from the team.

On the next delivery, Deyal caught and bowled Romario Shepherd. Zahir Khan bowled the 14th over and picked two wickets to end opponents' innings on 55 runs. Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Deyal, and Chase all picked two wickets each in the match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron sets playoff wins mark as Lakers down Rockets

LeBron James scored a team-high 36 points and became the all-time leader in NBA postseason wins as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday near Orla...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlusGoogle PixelXiaomiOppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 23, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 ...

Asia summits underway amid U.S.-China friction

Southeast Asian foreign ministers kicked off a series of regional summits on Wednesday expected to seek collaboration to fight global threats, and to try to de-escalate a tit-for-tat rivalry as the worlds two biggest economies vie for influ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020