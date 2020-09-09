Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia win third T20I against England by 5 wickets

Australia registered a five-wicket win over England in the third T20I here.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 09-09-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 09:24 IST
Australia win third T20I against England by 5 wickets
Australia and England players in action during third T20I. (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia registered a five-wicket win over England in the third T20I here. England had already won the three-match series as they won the first two T20Is but this win saved Australia from the humiliating series loss and helped them secure No.1 ranking in T20Is.

Chasing a target of 146 runs, Australia commenced their innings in an aggressive manner, with Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade scoring 16 runs off the first over. The duo formed a fast-paced 31-run partnership before Mark Wood dismissed Wade (14). Despite the dismissal, Australia did not lose any momentum as Marcus Stoinis, along with Finch, kept the scoreboard running. Finch and Stoinis took Australia to 70/1 in seven overs, putting their team in a dominating position in the match.

Tom Curran then took the wicket of Stoinis (26) and the dismissal brought Glenn Maxwell out on the field. Adil Rashid bowled the 11th over and took the wicket of Maxwell (6) and Finch (39), bringing England back in the game. In his next over, Rashid caught and bowled Steve Smith. Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar then took the charge of the chase. Marsh struck a six and a boundary to Wood in the 16th over as he took Australia closer to the target.

Both Agar and March then played cautiously and formed a 46-run partnership as they handed their team the first win in the series. Earlier after being asked to bat first, England witnessed a bad start to their innings, with Josh Hazlewood sending Tom Banton back to the pavilion in the second over of the innings.

Dawid Malan then joined Jonny Bairstow out on the field. Both played brilliantly and struck regular boundaries. Bairstow and Malan took England over the 50-run mark but soon after that the latter was dismissed by Adam Zampa. Sam Billings was the next batsman but failed to contribute much as Zampa, in his next over, got hold of Billings (4). Bairstow continued his stunning form and went on to score a half-century.

Ashton Agar handed Australia the much-needed breakthrough as he caught and bowled Bairstow which ended the batsman's 55-run innings. Joe Denly and Moeen Ali, who was leading the team in the match, then took the field and formed a 25-run partnership. Ali played a knock of 23 runs before Mitchell Starc removed him. Shifting gear in the 18th over, Denly struck three consecutive boundaries to Kane Richardson. Denly scored 29* runs from 19 balls to help England reach a decent total of 145 runs.

England and Australia will now play a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

LeBron sets playoff wins mark as Lakers down Rockets

LeBron James scored a team-high 36 points and became the all-time leader in NBA postseason wins as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday near Orla...

Android 11 highlights: Manage conversations, bubbles, device controls and more

The 11th version of the Android operating system, Android 11, has arrived and it is rolling out today on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme phones with more partners and upgrading devices to receive the update over the coming mo...

Google rolls out Android 11 for Google Pixel, other mobiles

Android 11 is all set to be launched today to a wide range of smartphones including OnePlusGoogle PixelXiaomiOppo, and Realme. According to The Verge, the final version of the Android can now be downloaded on Pixel 23, 3A, 4, 4A, OnePlus 8 ...

Asia summits underway amid U.S.-China friction

Southeast Asian foreign ministers kicked off a series of regional summits on Wednesday expected to seek collaboration to fight global threats, and to try to de-escalate a tit-for-tat rivalry as the worlds two biggest economies vie for influ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020