Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final. The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's quarter-finalists at Flushing Meadows, looked to be heading for his first loss on hardcourts to his Canadian opponent after Shapovalov served him a bagel in the fourth set.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:20 IST
Tennis-Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men's quarter-finalists at Flushing Meadows, looked to be heading for his first loss on hardcourts to his Canadian opponent after Shapovalov served him a bagel in the fourth set. However, after getting some treatment to his lower back, 2017 semi-finalist Carreno Busta fought back gamely to seal the deciding set in a match that went past 1 a.m. in New York.

After spending just an hour on court in his previous round when world number one Novak Djokovic was disqualified, Carreno Busta was understandably drained. "I'm destroyed, but you know I'm very, very happy," he said in his on-court interview. "After this fight, this battle, it's hard to say, but it is incredible to be back in the semi-finals again."

Carreno Busta had won three of his previous four meetings with Shapovalov, including a win over the Canadian at Flushing Meadows in 2017 when the Spaniard made the semi-finals. The 20th seed had not lost a set to Shapovalov in his three hardcourt wins but that changed quickly on Tuesday as the 21-year-old broke his serve a second time before taking the opener.

Shapovalov's serve began to falter, though, as a dogged Carreno Busta rallied to take the next two sets via tiebreakers. The Canadian hit 26 aces but also committed 11 double faults -- many of them at crucial moments.

Shapovalov, who has now lost in five sets in his last three visits to Flushing Meadows, struck 76 winners but it was the same number of unforced errors that proved his undoing. The crucial break in the decider came in the sixth game for Carreno Busta, who could convert only five of his 21 breakpoint opportunities, and he sealed the contest on his first match point when Shapovalov found the net on his return.

"I think I'm very comfortable on these courts," said Carreno Busta. "I think the last few months during quarantine were very, very tough for everybody. But I worked very hard with my coach. When you work hard, normally the results arrive. "Maybe not always in the first tournament or on the second, and I was a bit lucky and now I am in the semi-final."

Carreno Busta, who will be eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final, will face Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German took down Borna Coric earlier on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NCB takes Showik Chakraborty, others for medical test

Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and other accused were taken for medical tests on Wednesday. They were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in connection with a drug case related to actor Sushant Sing...

Tennis-Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-65 7-64 0-6 6-3 on Tuesday in a seesaw battle lasting over four hours to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final.The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the mens quarter-fin...

Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with f...

State investigators in Belarus search flat of opposition politician Znak - lawyer

The flat of Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak is being searched by the countrys state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus cited Znaks lawyer as saying on Wednesday. Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020