Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beckham's Guild to kick off London IPO as esports flourish

Beckham has an undisclosed significant but minority stake in Guild and is expected to remain a shareholder in the London-based company, which said proceeds from the share placing will be used to recruit new players and invest in its brand. Guild initially plans to build a coaching academy for teams of four esports disciplines including Rocket League, EA Sports' FIFA and Fortnite.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:52 IST
Beckham's Guild to kick off London IPO as esports flourish

David Beckham's Guild Esports plans to list in London this year, making the former England soccer captain's esports enterprise the first to go public in Britain. Guild, which owns and develops esports teams, intends to raise 20 million pounds ($26 million) by listing around 40% of its shares, giving it a valuation of 50 million pounds, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Beckham was the founding shareholder of Guild, which said in a statement that that some esport tournaments were attracting a bigger audience than the Wimbledon tennis championship, cycling's Tour de France and golf's U.S. Open. Globally the esports market generated $951 million in revenues in 2019 and 443 million viewers, games and esports analytics firm Newzoo estimates.

Guild is banking on the global influence and following of the former soccer star turned sports business entrepreneur to support its business. Beckham has an undisclosed significant but minority stake in Guild and is expected to remain a shareholder in the London-based company, which said proceeds from the share placing will be used to recruit new players and invest in its brand.

Guild initially plans to build a coaching academy for teams of four esports disciplines including Rocket League, EA Sports' FIFA and Fortnite. It aims to have 20 players by the end of 2021 across its game formats. For now, it has one FIFA player and three Rocket League players.

Online gaming has skyrocketed during global coronavirus lockdowns, which halted live sports events. The coronavirus crisis has also hit European listings, with volumes at their lowest in eight years in the first half of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic doused investor sentiment.

Although there has since been a revival in new listings, this has mostly been in the United States and Asia. The Hut Group, an online retailer of beauty and nutrition products, is expected to debut on the London public market in September, potentially the biggest IPO of a British company since 2013. ($1 = 0.7735 pounds) (Editing by Bernard Orr, Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya says demonstrations must remain peaceful

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said anti-government demonstrations in her country should remain peaceful during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.Belarus has been rocked by mass protests since t...

It felt like 'Salaam Namaste' was ahead of its time: Filmmaker Siddharth Anand

As the cult-classic Salaam Namaste clocked 15 years on Wednesday, its filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened how his unconventional romantic comedy is often hailed as a way ahead of its time. One widely-loved movie, Salaam Namaste starring Saif A...

UP CM calls for increasing contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for increasing contact tracing of coronavirus patients in Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad. According to the health department, the state reported 6,743 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday...

FACTBOX-Scientists, drugmakers and traders react to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial pause

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, denting the British drugmakers shares as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout. This is a rout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020