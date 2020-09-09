Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aston Villa signs striker Watkins from 2nd-tier Brentford

Aston Villa strengthened its attacking options days before the start of the Premier League season by signing striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford on Wednesday.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:37 IST
Aston Villa signs striker Watkins from 2nd-tier Brentford

Aston Villa strengthened its attacking options days before the start of the Premier League season by signing striker Ollie Watkins from Brentford on Wednesday. Watkins was the player of the year in the second-tier Championship last season and scored 26 goals in all competitions for Brentford, which lost in the playoffs to Fulham.

The 24-year-old Watkins will compete with Mbwana Samatta and Wesley for the striker spot at Villa, which secured its Premier League survival on the final day of last season. Villa's first game is against Sheffield United on Sept. 21.

"For me he is the modern striker," Brentford manager Thomas Frank said of Watkins. "He has so many attributes and his link-up play has improved so much. He can press and run in behind but for me the biggest thing is that he has learned to find top positions in the box, which is where he scored almost all his goals last season. "I am sure he will have success at Aston Villa and I can see him having a great future at international level, too."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

50 Roof Tile Showrooms Across India Under KPG Roofings by 2021, Says Rajeel

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Rajeel KP, Executive Director of Indias largest roof tile franchise network - KPG Roofings, announced that KPG Roofings is planning to reach a milestone of 50 roof tile showrooms across Indi...

Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that AstraZenecas decision to pause global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine was unfortunate but not an uncommon safety precaution in a vaccine development process....

Greece: Fire sweeps through refugee camp on virus lockdown

A major overnight fire swept through Greeces largest refugee camp, which had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown, burning through container housing and leaving more than 12,000 migrants Wednesday in emergency need of shelter on the island o...

German envoy arrives at Russian foreign ministry over Berlin's Navalny statements - RIA

The German ambassador to Moscow arrived at Russias foreign ministry, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, after being summoned over statements made by Berlin concerning Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny following his suspected poisoning l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020