Left Menu
Development News Edition

McCarthy-era Cowboys open on road vs. Rams

A pair of teams in the midst of change will take the field Sunday night amid the backdrop of a new $5 billion stadium as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Inglewood, Calif.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 08:26 IST
McCarthy-era Cowboys open on road vs. Rams

A pair of teams in the midst of change will take the field Sunday night amid the backdrop of a new $5 billion stadium as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Inglewood, Calif. The Cowboys will usher in the head coaching era of Mike McCarthy, who takes over after Jason Garrett was fired. There will be no settling into the job, even after the Cowboys' 8-8 season last year, since Dallas is considered one of the better teams in the NFC.

The Rams are in the midst of some coaching changes as well following a 9-7 season that saw them miss the playoffs following a Super Bowl run. Head coach Sean McVay will have some new personnel to work with as Brandon Staley takes over at defensive coordinator from Wade Phillips, Kevin O'Connell takes over at offensive coordinator and John Bonamego is the replacement for John Fassel as special teams coordinator.

On the field, Dak Prescott remains the Cowboys' quarterback, with the exclusive franchise tag after negotiations for a long-term deal were unsuccessful, while Jared Goff remains under center in Los Angeles. Prescott, 27, continues to move forward after passing for 4,902 yards last season and 30 touchdowns, both career bests. He also has Ezekiel Elliott at running back and three big-play wide receivers in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb.

McCarthy said he will put an emphasis on the early portion of the schedule, which includes a number of winnable home games through October against teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. "I think a number of teams lose games early in the season as opposed to getting beat," McCarthy said. "We need to focus on the things we have accomplished in training camp. Our expectation is to keep the focus tight, win today and prepare to win in Los Angeles Sunday night."

Goff, 25, appeared to regress last season with 4,638 yards passing, 22 TDs and a career-high 16 interceptions. He tied for the league lead in passing attempts, but his yards were 50 less than in 2018 and he had 10 less TDs. "Of course you always want to get better from the year before -- and statistically speaking it wasn't my best year," Goff said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "And I do want to play better. I do want to be more efficient. I do want to get the ball to receivers a little bit better, and I expect to, and expect to stay on an upward trajectory."

The Rams' offense took a hit in 2019 from the limited use of running back Todd Gurley and the less aggressive running style he displayed when he did get chances. He was released in the offseason. There were also injuries to a rebuilt offensive line. The Rams will debut a rotating mix of three running backs: Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, and rookie Cam Akers.

Both teams are relatively healthy. Henderson (hamstring) was a full participant in Rams practice Wednesday. Cooper (hamstring) was a full participant for the Cowboys, as was cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee), while linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) was limited and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) was out. Also to debut Sunday night is SoFi Stadium, one of two new NFL venues on the West Coast, along with the new stadium built just off the Las Vegas Strip for the Raiders.

"Never seen anything like it," McVay told reporters. The Rams will open the season with no fans in the stands for home games as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Massive smoke clouds, thick air darken Western US skies

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires throughout the We...

US spacecraft named after late Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla

An American commercial cargo spacecraft bound for the International Space Station has been named after fallen NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first India-born woman to enter space, for her key contributions to human spaceflight. Northrop...

Athletics get past Astros with walk-off single in 9th

Ramon Laureano, suspended earlier this season for charging the Houston Astros dugout, got a measure of revenge Wednesday night with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving the host Oakland Athletics a 3-2 win in a matchup of ...

Medvedev into US Open semifinals without dropping set so far

Not only had 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev not dropped a set in this U.S. Open entering his all-Russian quarterfinal against long-time pal Andrey Rublev, but Medvedev hadnt allowed more than four games in any set. So when Rublev grabbed a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020