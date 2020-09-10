Left Menu
Rugby Australia allows 2 more overseas players due to virus

Additional overseas-based players will be available to add depth to the Wallabies this year under a change to Rugby Australia's selection policy which will only be in effect until the end of 2020 due to current coronavirus-related restrictions. Rennie said the change in policy allowed greater flexibility for Wallabies selectors while still prioritizing the selection of players based in Australia.

10-09-2020
Additional overseas-based players will be available to add depth to the Wallabies this year under a change to Rugby Australia's selection policy which will only be in effect until the end of 2020 due to current coronavirus-related restrictions. Rugby Australia announced on Thursday an amendment that will allow for two overseas-based players to be selected who don't meet the existing 60-cap and seven-year service threshold which was instituted in 2015.

New coach Dave Rennie is set to announce his first Wallabies squad on Sunday ahead of the scheduled upcoming Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup series. He will name a 46-man squad, with no possibility for players to move in and out of a 10-week Wallabies COVID-19 bubble before and during the four-nations tournament. Rugby Australia interim chief Rob Clarke said it was in response to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a number of players opting to take up lucrative contracts overseas.

"We are being quite clear that this addition is for this year only but that we will continue to review the entire policy from time to time, as required," Clarke said. Rennie said the change in policy allowed greater flexibility for Wallabies selectors while still prioritizing the selection of players based in Australia.

