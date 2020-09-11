Left Menu
Braves put starter Milone (elbow) on IL

The Atlanta Braves lost another starting pitcher to injury Thursday when Tommy Milone landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Milone owns a 14.90 ERA in three starts since joining the Braves.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 03:42 IST
The Atlanta Braves lost another starting pitcher to injury Thursday when Tommy Milone landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. The team also outrighted Charlie Culberson to its alternate training site and recalled right-handed pitcher Huascar Ynoa to take Milone's spot.

The Braves acquired Milone at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles to bolster a starting rotation rocked by injuries. The Braves have six pitchers -- four starters -- on the IL, including Max Fried, Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels. Milone owns a 14.90 ERA in three starts since joining the Braves. He last pitched Wednesday, giving up eight runs on eight hits in 3 1/2 innings in the Braves' 29-9 win over Miami. The 10-year journeyman has a career 4.56 ERA.

Culberson was 1-for-7 with a hit and an RBI in nine games this season. --Field Level Media

