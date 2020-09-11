Left Menu
Development News Edition

Candelario lifts Tigers past Cards for doubleheader split

Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero (2-2) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and Bryan Garcia closed out the seventh to earn his second save. Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs in the seventh without retiring a batter.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:24 IST
Candelario lifts Tigers past Cards for doubleheader split

Jeimer Candelario drove in three runs as the visiting Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to earn a split of their doubleheader Thursday. The Cardinals (19-18) won the first game 12-2.

The Tigers (20-23) erased a 3-1 deficit in the second game with a five-run seventh inning, Candelario's two-run single putting them ahead for good. Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero (2-2) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and Bryan Garcia closed out the seventh to earn his second save.

Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs in the seventh without retiring a batter. Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber threw three scoreless inning before needing help from reliever Alex Reyes in the fourth inning.

Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann made his first start of the season after recovering from a forearm strain suffered during the summer camp. He allowed just one unearned run in three innings giving up four hits, walking one and striking out two. The Cardinals opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Paul DeJong hit a leadoff single, moved to third on third baseman Sergio Alcantara's error and scored on Matt Carpenter's single into center field.

Carpenter struck again in the fourth inning with a RBI double to put the Cardinals up 2-0. In the fifth inning, Tommy Edman blasted a solo homer to the third deck in left field to expand the Cardinals' lead to 3-0.

Candelario ripped a solo homer in the sixth off reliever Genesis Cabrera to cut the lead to 3-1. In the seventh, Alcantara walked, Victor Reyes singled and Jonathan Schoop hit a RBI single off Gallegos -- who then left the game with a groin injury.

Ryan Helsley relieved Gallegos and walked Miguel Cabrera to load the bases. Candelario then hit his single to put the Tigers ahead 4-3 and Jorge Bonifacio smashed a two-run homer two batters later for the final margin. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after over five-and-a-half months

Delhi Metros Magenta Line and Grey Line resumed operations on Friday after being closed for 173 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. Services started at 7 AM as part of the second stage of the graded reopening of Delhi Metro, ...

China, India agree to disengage troops on contested border

China and India said they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore peace and tranquillity following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi a...

S.Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue

South Korea posted a slight uptick in the daily number of its coronavirus cases on Friday even as infections from a church and a political rally that sparked a second wave of outbreaks ease. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Preventi...

Charges, sanctions revive spectre of Russian interference in US election

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the US president...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020