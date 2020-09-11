Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marlins rally late, top Phillies on Alfaro's hit

The Marlins (20-19) won for only the third time in 12 games this season at their home ballpark, a major league low, by cashing in late on the Phillies' maligned bullpen. Catcher Jorge Alfaro's walk-off single in the ninth off Phillies reliever Brandon Workman scored Monte Harrison, who pinch ran after Brian Anderson's leadoff single.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 10:35 IST
Marlins rally late, top Phillies on Alfaro's hit

The host Miami Marlins began their longest home stretch of the season Thursday, and baseball's longest regular-season series in over half a century, by securing a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins (20-19) won for only the third time in 12 games this season at their home ballpark, a major league low, by cashing in late on the Phillies' maligned bullpen.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro's walk-off single in the ninth off Phillies reliever Brandon Workman scored Monte Harrison, who pinch ran after Brian Anderson's leadoff single. Harrison stole third with one out after he was moved to second on a Garrett Cooper ground out. Alfaro's first career walk-off hit pulled the Marlins to within half a game of the Phillies (21-19) for second place in the National League East in the first game of a seven-game series -- a first for Miami as a franchise.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the first regular-season series of at least that many games since the Cubs and Mets played a seven-game series from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 1967 at Wrigley Field. It is the Phillies' first such series since 1930 against the Cubs. The Phillies' bullpen, which entered the game with a major league worst 7.24 ERA, was handed a 6-3 edge in the bottom of the sixth after starter Jake Arrieta pitched 5 2/3 innings. Arrieta exited after walking Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm with two outs in the sixth.

Romero bailed out the Phillies momentarily by striking out left fielder Corey Dickerson after giving up a single to Alfaro. Arrieta gave up three runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three. But center fielder Starling Marte's bases clearing three-run double off Workman tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Marlins were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson singled to load the bases before Marte came to bat. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Moria migrants stuck on Lesbos island, locals oppose shelter plans

Thousands of migrants remained stranded on Lesbos island for a third day on streets near Greeces largest migrant camp on Friday, after fires burned the facility the ground.The Moria camp - notorious for poor living conditions - hosted more ...

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020