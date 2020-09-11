Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa signs one-year contract extension

Leeds United on Friday announced that head coach Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the club for the 2020/21 season. Under his tenure the team started with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018. The former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.

Bielsa last season guided Leeds to the Championship title, winning the league by 10 points and creating history in the club's centenary campaign. The feat earned Leeds United a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. Leeds will begin their new campaign against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. (ANI)