Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

But we all, we all, I want to make that clear, are working hard to give good balance to the squad and that good balance would be to get another striker." Mourinho said left back Danny Rose could move to Serie A. "It's very difficult for him to stay here with us when Ben Davies is such an important left back, (Ryan) Sessegnon is an investment by the club that we want to improve," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:20 IST
Soccer-Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Signing a support striker for Harry Kane is Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho's priority ahead of the new Premier League season which kicks off this weekend. England captain Kane shouldered a heavy burden at Tottenham last season as the club's only true centre forward and suffered a serious hamstring injury on New Year's Day.

While Kane, who scored 18 league goals in the 2019-20 campaign, has recovered and will lead the attack at home to Everton on Sunday, Mourinho says he is in urgent need of a backup option. "I want, I need a striker, but I want to make it very, very clear that the club -- the structure above me -- knows that I need a striker and also wants a striker," Mourinho told reporters via a Zoom conference call on Friday.

"Are we going to get one? I honestly believe so. For the balance of the squad, the team needs it because at this moment the squad is getting very balanced, with different options for different positions." Tottenham, under Mauricio Pochettino and now Mourinho, have often set up to play with a sole striker with the likes of Son Heung-min, who bagged 11 league goals last season, in support.

Mourinho's first pre-season at Tottenham has been relatively quiet on the transfer front with full back Matt Doherty signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg arriving from Southampton. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart also joined on a free transfer. But the squad looks short of making a sustained challenge for a top-four finish, having slipped to sixth last season.

"We realise that more than ever we need that. So yes we're working on it," he said. "We cannot go to the market and spend a fortune on players. But we all, we all, I want to make that clear, are working hard to give good balance to the squad and that good balance would be to get another striker." Mourinho said left back Danny Rose could move to Serie A.

"It's very difficult for him to stay here with us when Ben Davies is such an important left back, (Ryan) Sessegnon is an investment by the club that we want to improve," he said. "So it's very difficult for Danny. If he goes to Serie A and Genoa I think it'll be very good for him."

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Stop all construction without EC in Jharkhand, directs NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed that all ongoing construction in Jharkhand without obtaining prior environmental clearance EC be stopped forthwith until the permission is obtained. The NGT asked the states Urban Development Departm...

Hungarian radio station critical of Orban faces battle to renew its licence

Hungarys media authority said on Friday it would not automatically renew the licence of an opposition radio station, stoking fresh concerns about media freedom under Prime Minister Viktor Orbans nationalist government. Klub Radio is one of ...

Union minister urges civil society to come forward to free CIC of frivolous queries

Union minister Jitendra Singh urged the civil society on Friday to come forward in a big way to create awareness about the functioning of the RTI Act so that the Central Information Commission CIC is not overloaded with frivolous and non-es...

Congress declares 1st list of 15 candidates for bypolls in MP

The Congress on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The pending by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states and the Bihar assembly pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020