Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Australia to quarantine in Adelaide on return from Europe

South Australia has been relatively successful at containing the spread of the new coronavirus and Adelaide has been mooted as one of the more likely destinations for the Indian players when they touch down in Australia. "We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men's cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel," Keith Bradshaw of the South Australian Cricket Association said in a statement.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:59 IST
Cricket-Australia to quarantine in Adelaide on return from Europe

Australia's limited overs squad will quarantine at a hotel attached to Adelaide Oval when they return home after their tour of England ends next week, Cricket Australia said on Saturday. In what looks like a dry run for the arrival of the India squad for a blockbuster tests series later this year, the Australian players will be able to train at Adelaide Oval throughout their mandatory period of collective isolation.

The much anticipated four-test tour by India around the new year is the highlight of the summer and vital to the finances of Cricket Australia, which have been buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic. South Australia has been relatively successful at containing the spread of the new coronavirus and Adelaide has been mooted as one of the more likely destinations for the Indian players when they touch down in Australia.

"We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men's cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel," Keith Bradshaw of the South Australian Cricket Association said in a statement. "Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season."

The statement gave no details on whether there will be other health precautions. Australia requires those returning home from overseas to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The four tests against India are scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney but travel restrictions and lockdowns in place around the country could force a change of plans.

"CA remains in productive conversations with state governments regarding arrival and quarantine arrangements for the Indian men’s team, as well as Australian men’s players returning from the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates," the statement added.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NBA proceeding with tentative November 18 draft plan

The NBA is proceeding with tentative plans for a November 18 draft, though has cautioned teams that the date could move yet again, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The league told teams earlier in the week th...

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020