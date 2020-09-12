Left Menu
IPL 13: Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi to join Mumbai Indians squad

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Saturday arrived in Abu Dhabi to join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:38 IST
Kieron Pollard arrives in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2020 (Photo/ Mumbai Indians Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Saturday arrived in Abu Dhabi to join the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Along with Pollard, other players who were recently seen in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) also touched down in UAE to join their respective teams ahead of IPL 2020.

Apart from Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford is the other player who will be joining the Mumbai Indians squad. Dwayne Bravo will be joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp while Ali Khan and Sunil Narine will link up with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). All these players will now be confined to their hotel room for six days as they undergo quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. If they all return with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, then they will join their teammates in training ahead of the tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates. Pollard has been in impeccable form, displaying big-hitting shots in every possible outing and under his leadership, Trinbago Knight Riders just won their fourth CPL title this year on Thursday night.

In the CPL, Pollard took eight wickets with ball in hand, and he also managed to score 207 runs. As a result, he was named as Player of the Tournament. The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

