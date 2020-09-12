Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-England to have defined rest periods as part of new agreement with RFU

A statement on the Rugby Players Association website also confirmed that England players will take a 25% cut to their match fees as part of the agreement with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to help the governing body deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Welfare measures include a week-long break after the Italy v England Six Nations clash on Oct. 31.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:47 IST
Rugby-England to have defined rest periods as part of new agreement with RFU
Representative image

England players will be entitled to two weeks of rest with their clubs following the Autumn Nations Cup, as part of improved welfare initiatives after they signed an elite player squad agreement for the 2020-21 season. A statement on the Rugby Players Association website also confirmed that England players will take a 25% cut to their match fees as part of the agreement with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to help the governing body deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Welfare measures include a week-long break after the Italy v England Six Nations clash on Oct. 31. A New Year camp has also been cancelled while players will get a week off during the 2021 Six Nations to replace a fallow week camp. "I would like to thank the players and the RPA for their strong co-operation and collaboration which has enabled us to reach this new agreement," RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said in a statement https://therpa.co.uk/news/2020/01-9/england-player-squad-agreement-release-2.

"This is a special squad of players and their appreciation and understanding of the difficulties being faced across the English game has led to this outcome. "We are committed to ensuring the RFU runs a sustainable operation to safeguard the future of the game in England and are grateful to the England international playing group for their willingness to accept a reduction in fees over the next 12 months to support this.

"We are committed to looking after their wellbeing during this challenging period of fixtures." The players' pay cuts are in line with the 25% reductions accepted by head coach Eddie Jones and his coaching staff.

In July, the RFU projected a short-term revenue loss of 107 million pounds ($136.89 million) due to the closure of Twickenham Stadium and also proposed making 139 positions within the organisation redundant. The new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition will be held in Europe in November.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians calls for responsible celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020, defending champions Mumbai Indians have released their theme campaign for the season encouraging fans to join them in celebration while ensuring safety precautions. The 13th edition of I...

NCB arrests one more person from Mumbai in drug case related to Sushant's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Saturday detained a person, Karamjeet, from Andheri West area of Mumbai allegedly in connection with the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Karamjeet was seen being brought to ...

Hungarian orchestra conductor invents music-enhancing face mask

When he saw a sea of face masks around Budapest, Hungarian orchestra conductor Ivan Fischer had an idea turn an unpopular pandemic necessity into a tool of music appreciation.Fischers music-enhancing face mask has two plastic cups shaped li...

Kejriwal says AAP's campaign to check oxygen levels can save lives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP Oximitra campaign can save lives directly amid the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader addressed his partys workers here through video confence, the Mumbai unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020