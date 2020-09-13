Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Spanish striker Manuel Onwu

Odisha FC has signed Spanish striker Manuel Onwu on a one-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:14 IST
ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Spanish striker Manuel Onwu
Spanish striker Manuel Onwu (Photo/ISL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC has signed Spanish striker Manuel Onwu on a one-year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 32-year-old Onwu, who had joined Bengaluru FC before the start of the sixth ISL season in 2019, was on fire while he represented Odisha FC on loan till the end of the tournament. He managed to score seven goals last season including a hat-trick against Kerala Blasters at the Kalinga Stadium.

After signing for OFC, Onwu mentioned, "I am delighted to be back at Odisha FC for another season. I felt good things with the squad and the fans last year which left me with no doubt when Coach Stuart spoke to me. I had kept in touch with the Indian boys after the season was over and can't wait to see them again. This year, we will try to take a step further and achieve the best possible standing for Odisha FC and the loyal fans." Born in Tudela, Spain, Onwu had made his La Liga debut in March 2012 for CA Osasuna after playing for their B team. Prior to his association with Bengaluru FC, he was a part of another Spanish club UCAM Murcia CF in the 2018-19 season of Segunda Division B.

He had started playing for Club Atletico Valtierrano but made his senior debut for CD Tudelano in 2006. Apart from playing for different clubs in his home country and India, the center-forward had also represented Georgian professional club FC Dinamo Tbilisi. Head coach Stuart Baxter commented, "Manuel continues his relationship with Odisha and we are pleased to add his type of player to the squad. He capped off last season with a flurry of goals and we hope that he will continue his form this season as well." (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. India reports over 94,000 new coronavirus cases, over 1,000 more deathsIndia reported 94,372 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking total cases past 4.7 million, as infecti...

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month;Search for survivors is on as wildfires torch millions of acres in U.S. West and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 4...

VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its worke...

Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the teams brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020