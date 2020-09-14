Left Menu
Yankees' Urshela, Stanton, Judge nearing return

Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that third baseman Gio Urshela and outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton have reported to the Yankees' alternate training site in Moosic, Pa., to prepare to be activated from the injured list. Outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to arrive there on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:38 IST
The New York Yankees are on the verge of getting three key contributors back for the playoff push of the shortened 2020 regular season. Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that third baseman Gio Urshela and outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton have reported to the Yankees' alternate training site in Moosic, Pa., to prepare to be activated from the injured list.

Outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to arrive there on Monday. "Some really important players for our team are on the horizon," Boone said. "We're excited about getting them back and hopefully rounding out our team that much more."

Stanton has been out since Aug. 8 with a left hamstring strain. In 14 games this season, Stanton is batting .293 with three home runs, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. Stanton got only 59 at-bats in his second season with the Yankees in 2019 due to biceps, knee, shoulder and calf injuries and then injured his calf during the first spring training in 2020.

New York placed Urshela on the 10-day-injured list on Sept. 4 because of a bone spur in his right elbow. The 28-year-old is batting .272 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 31 games this season. Judge went on the injured list on Aug. 11 with a strained right calf and was activated in time to play on Aug. 26 in Atlanta -- a game in which he went 1 for 3 but aggravated the injury. He has not played since.

In 18 games on the season, Judge is batting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs. --Field Level Media

