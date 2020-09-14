Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton says safety car re-starts putting drivers at risk

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a rethink on how races are re-started behind the safety car because he fears drivers are being put at risk. Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello was stopped twice due to crashes, the first time after a four-car pile-up when backmarkers accelerated too soon.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:49 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton says safety car re-starts putting drivers at risk

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has called for a rethink on how races are re-started behind the safety car because he fears drivers are being put at risk.

Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello was stopped twice due to crashes, the first time after a four-car pile-up when backmarkers accelerated too soon. Valtteri Bottas had been leading for Mercedes and controlling the pace, backing the pack up and delaying his getaway for maximum effect.

Hamilton, who took his 90th career win at the Italian circuit, told reporters the safety car lights were being turned off, effectively handing over control to the race leader, later and later. "They're obviously trying to make it more exciting but ultimately today you've seen they've put people at risk, so perhaps they need to rethink that," said Hamilton, who felt Sunday was "a little bit over the limit."

Red Bull's Alex Albon agreed it had been dangerous. "I think tracks like this are always going to be difficult as well, with long straights but definitely something could have been done better," he added.

Ferrari-owned Mugello was being used for the first time as a grand prix venue. Bottas said Mercedes had expressed some concern before the race, but to no effect.

"They said basically they're going to keep doing it because it's better for the show. I think that was the reply," added the Finn. Asked whether safety was being compromised for the show, Hamilton said he did not want to overstep the mark.

"They definitely need to take into account the safety aspect because today wasn’t particularly safe with the restart," declared the Briton. Race director Michael Masi said there was no need for a review of safety car re-starts.

"From an FIA perspective, safety is paramount. Full stop," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Asked on Arm deal, UK says will take appropriate action

Britain will not hesitate to take appropriate action over a takeover if it has a significant impact on the country, a government spokesman said, when asked about Nvidia Corps 40 billion deal for chip designer Arm. ARM is an important part o...

Vietnam sentences brothers to death over bloody land clash

A Vietnamese court sentenced two brothers to death and handed prison terms or probation to 27 others on Monday, for their roles in the high-profile killings of three policemen in a clash over land rights, the security ministry and a lawyer ...

Maha bookseller sleeps on pothole to protest road condition

A bookseller in Aurangabad in Maharashtra slept on a pothole to highlight the pathetic condition of roads in Marathwadas biggest city and a video of his act soon went viral on social media. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, who also teaches children Urdu...

Trump visits California, Biden talks climate change as wildfires shift campaign focus

President Donald Trump will travel to California on Monday to be briefed about its devastating wildfires while Democratic rival Joe Biden plans a speech on the matter from Delaware, bringing climate change to the forefront of the presidenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020