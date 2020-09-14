Sports News Roundup: Djokovic ready to move on from US Open; Mills tosses no-no as Cubs blast Brewers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'A big lesson': Djokovic ready to move on from U.S. Open default

World number one Novak Djokovic says he cannot guarantee he will not make a similar mistake that led to his disqualification at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball but he remains confident it will not affect his tennis in the future. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round in New York when he hit a ball in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, hitting line judge Laura Clark in her throat and causing her to fall to the floor.

MLB roundup: Mills tosses no-no as Cubs blast Brewers

Alec Mills tossed the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history as Chicago rolled to a 12-0 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon. It was the Cubs' first no-hitter since Jake Arrieta accomplished the feat on April 21, 2016, against the Cincinnati Reds. The catcher that day was David Ross, who now is in his first year as Cubs manager.

Osaka climbs to No.3, Azarenka returns to top 15 in rankings

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has climbed six spots to third in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday while Victoria Azarenka's career revival gathered traction as the Flushing Meadows finalist returned to the top-15. Australian Ash Barty and Simona Halep of Romania continued to occupy the number one and two spots in the rankings respectively despite opting against travelling to New York for the Grand Slam.

Thiem tames 'Big Match' nerves to break Grand Slam barrier

Dominic Thiem ended a six-year wait for a new name on a men's Grand Slam trophy on Sunday with his U.S. Open triumph but it was not just Alexander Zverev that the Austrian had to battle on court to fulfil his "life goal". Rafa Nadal had denied Thiem the French Open trophy at the previous two editions of that tournament, while at the start of 2020 it was world number one Novak Djokovic who outlasted him in the Australian Open title clash.

Roglic set for yellow jersey charge as Jumbo-Visma riders test negative

Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic said on Monday he and his team have tested negative for COVID-19 after the second round of tests on Sunday and Monday, providing the yellow jersey holder relief ahead of stage 16 of the Tour de France. The rules in place this year state that should a team have two positive cases, the whole outfit will be thrown out of the race.

Briton Yates wins Tirreno Adriatico

Britain's Simon Yates claimed overall victory in the Tirreno Adriatico after holding off his rivals in the final stage time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto on Monday. The 28-year-old Mitchelton-Scott rider went into the 10km TT, the eighth stage, with a 16-second cushion over Rafal Majka and finished a handy 17th despite being a specialist climber.

Injury-free Van Niekerk set to make return to European competition

South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday. Van Niekerk, who recently recovered from a debilitating knee injury and then COVID-19, which he contracted while training in Italy, made the announcement on Monday.

Ex-FIFA secretary general Valcke and BeIN sports chairman go on trial over TV rights

Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, went on trial in Switzerland on Monday over the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup. The 59-year-old Valcke, already banned by FIFA's ethics committee for 10 years for ethics violations, has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.

Medvedev seals ATP Finals spot after reaching U.S. Open semis

Russian Daniil Medvedev has sealed his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in November after reaching the U.S. Open semi-finals, the men's Tour said on Monday. Medvedev has joined Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem in qualifying for the tournament, which will be held at The O2 in London for the last time from Nov. 15-22 before it moves to Turin in Italy for the next five years.

Nadal says Djokovic unlucky, but should show self-control

Rafa Nadal has offered some sympathy for world number one Novak Djokovic after his great rival's shock default from the U.S. Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a stray ball. With Nadal absent Serbian Djokovic was a huge favourite to win the title in New York but his run came to a sudden end in the fourth round against Pablo Carreno Busta when he accidentally hit the official with a ball after losing a point.