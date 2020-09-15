Left Menu
Behind Minor's shutout, A's split DH with Mariners

The left-hander walked two and struck out eight in the seven-inning game. The only hits Minor allowed were a leadoff single by Donovan Walton in the third on a grounder up the middle and a one-out double down the left field line by Kyle Lewis in the seventh.

Behind Minor's shutout, A's split DH with Mariners

Mike Minor pitched a two-hitter to earn his first victory of the season as the Oakland Athletics defeated the host Seattle Mariners 9-0 Monday night to split a makeup doubleheader. The Mariners (22-26) rallied from a five-run deficit to win the opener 6-5.

Mark Canha and Jake Lamb homered in the nightcap for the Athletics (30-18). Minor (1-5), a 2019 All-Star who was acquired from Texas at the trade deadline, entered the game with a 6.35 overall ERA on the season. The left-hander walked two and struck out eight in the seven-inning game.

The only hits Minor allowed were a leadoff single by Donovan Walton in the third on a grounder up the middle and a one-out double down the left field line by Kyle Lewis in the seventh. The score would've been more lopsided but Lewis, the Mariners' center fielder, robbed Oakland's Ramon Laureano of a grand slam in the first inning with a leaping catch at the wall.

Laureano's two-run double was the key hit in a five-run third as the A's extended their lead to 6-0. Oakland scored once in the first off right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1), who got the start as part of a bullpen game for the Mariners. Leadoff man Tommy La Stella was hit by a pitch and Marcus Semien drew a walk. With one out, Matt Olson walked to load the bases. Canha lined a single to left to bring home the run.

The A's pulled away in the third against right-hander Seth Frankoff. Olson led off with a walk and, an out later, Lamb doubled to right. Laureano then blooped a double down the right field line, scoring both runners. Jonah Heim's line-drive single to right brought home Laureano. A single by Vimael Machin and a walk to La Stella loaded the bases. Semien grounded into a run-scoring forceout, and Robbie Grossman added an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Canha hit a two-run shot to left-center off right-hander Brady Lail in the sixth inning, and Lamb followed with a solo shot to right. The doubleheader, on what was supposed to be an off day for both teams, was scheduled after a three-game series between the teams Sept. 1-3 in Seattle was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test in the A's organization.

--Field Level Media

