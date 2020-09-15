Left Menu
Daniel Sams signs contract extension with Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder's all-time leading wicket-taker Daniel Sams has signed a three-year contract extension with the club.

15-09-2020
Sydney Thunder logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sams is currently in England with the Australia ODI squad and will join the Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. "We've got an awesome bunch of players, great support staff, and the support we get from the Thunder Nation is fantastic, so it just made sense to commit for the next three years," said Sams in an official statement.

"We're gradually getting better and better and I think this year is going to be a really strong year for us," he added. Thunder coach Shane Bond said securing his star pacer has been a priority.

"Dan is a key part of our team. He's now getting experience with the Australian squad and he's going to get Indian Premier League experience as well, so we think his game is going to go from strength to strength which is really exciting for the club," said Bond. BBL is slated to start from December 3 this year, and in the opening match, Adelaide Strikers will take on Melbourne Renegades. (ANI)

